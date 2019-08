A compliance check of Union City stores for underaged alcohol sales resulted in one citation being issued.

Police reports said officers conducted the compliance checks of previous locations that sold to a minor on July 5th.

With the use of an underaged minor on Monday, Union City police cited 48 year old Angelia Smith, of Union City, with unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor.

The citation came following the sale of alcohol at the Sudden Service Store located on North Clover Street.