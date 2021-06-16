Citation Issued During Union City Underage Compliance Check

Union City police issued a citation for the sale of alcoholic beverage to an underage minor.

Police reports said an individual under the age of 21 years old, working with the police department, entered Pocket’s Convenience Store on West Reelfoot Avenue.

The minor was able to purchase a can of Smirnoff alcoholic beverage from the clerk.

Police identified the clerk as 58 year old Wanda Totty, of Union City, who was issued a misdemeanor citation for unlawful sale of alcohol.