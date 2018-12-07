In the Citizens Bank Middle School Holiday Basketball Classic, being played at Fulton County Thursday night:

(B) Black Oak 55 Christian Fellowship 39

(B) Fulton County 40 Dawson Springs 29

(G) Christian Fellowship 27 Fulton County 11

Friday night:

5:00 – (G) Hillcrest plays Fulton City

(G) Fulton County plays Black Oak

6:30 – (B) Fulton City plays Calloway County

(B) Reidland plays Three Oaks

8:00 – (G) Fulton City plays Three Oaks

(B) Calloway County plays Black Oak

Sixteen games will be played on Saturday starting at 9:30. The girl’s championship will take place at 6:30 and the boys championship will be played at 8:00.

