In the Citizens Bank Middle School Holiday Basketball Classic, being played at Fulton County Thursday night:
(B) Black Oak 55 Christian Fellowship 39
(B) Fulton County 40 Dawson Springs 29
(G) Christian Fellowship 27 Fulton County 11
Friday night:
5:00 – (G) Hillcrest plays Fulton City
(G) Fulton County plays Black Oak
6:30 – (B) Fulton City plays Calloway County
(B) Reidland plays Three Oaks
8:00 – (G) Fulton City plays Three Oaks
(B) Calloway County plays Black Oak
Sixteen games will be played on Saturday starting at 9:30. The girl’s championship will take place at 6:30 and the boys championship will be played at 8:00.