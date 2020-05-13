With Kentucky’s phased plan of economic revival, many businesses are looking to get back to serving customers pre-COVID-19.

In Hickman, Citizens Bank president Susan Malone said the virus outbreak forced a weekly rotation of employees and limited access to the lobbies, including locations in Fulton and Union City.

Ms. Malone said the changes were something she never envisioned in her career with the bank.

Ms. Malone was asked about the state’s plan to open businesses, with people returning to work.

With Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement, Ms. Malone said the Citizens Bank began their plan of customer service.