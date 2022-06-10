City Council Member Applauds Economic Impact of Graham Park “Summer Slam”

A two-day baseball event at Graham Park this past weekend has received praise from a Union City Councilman.

During this week’s meeting at the Municipal Building, Councilman Randy Barnes applauded the efforts and economic impact of the local league sponsored “Summer Slam”.(AUDIO)

Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said 32 teams took part in the Summer Slam in Union City.

Play included T-Ball, coach pitch, 10-and-Under minor leagues and 12-and Under major leagues.