Union City Council members discussed the procedure for selling a former fire station, during their meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

City Manager Kathy Dillon initiated the discussion for the former fire station No. 3, which is located on Stevens Street.

Council member Jim Rippy said the sale of the structure does come with a particular zoning code.

Mayor Terry Hailey said he thought it would be in the best interest, to establish a minimum bid for the 2,500 square foot building and property.

Council members decided to table the sale until a starting bid price could be established.