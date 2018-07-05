Candidates continue to pick up petitions for the Weakley County municipal elections in November.

The latest to pick up petitions are Frank Gibson and Jan Johnson, both running for re-election for Greenfield city alderman.

Gibson and Johnson join other Greenfield alderman candidates Mark Galey, Paul Richmond, and Thomas Tansil, Jr.

Cindy McAdams has also picked up a petition seeking re-election as Greenfield mayor.

Picking up petitions for the Dresden city election include: Jeff Washburn for re-election as mayor and Lyndal Dilday for re-election as alderman.

In Martin, Randy Brundige is running for re-election with David Harrison also picking up a petition for Martin mayor.

For Martin alderman, Tony Prince is running for Ward 1, David Belote for re-election to Ward 2, and Terry Hankins for re-election to Ward 3.

And in Sharon, Monroe Ary is seeking another term as mayor, with Don Cardon Edwards and James G. Roberts picking up petitions for Sharon alderman.

The qualifying deadline for the November city elections is August 16th.

