City officials in Union City say they have found the right person to lead the Public Works Department.

City Manager Kathy Dillon announced on Tuesday that Wastewater Director Jason Moss will take over the department, following the retirement of Steve Ladd at the end of the year.

Ladd has served as the Public Works Director for almost 12 years, and said Moss brings many positive factors to the position.

Following her announcement, Ms. Dillon said the city could not have hired a more qualified person to oversee the day-to-day operations at Public Works.

Plans now call for Moss to train with Director Ladd for the remainder of the year, then take over the position on January 1st.

