City leaders from Union City and South Fulton questioned the requested property reappraisal fees by the county government on Monday.

During a Budget Committee meeting, South Fulton Mayor David Lamb expressed the hardship of finding the $22,700 they are billed for a three year period.

Despite a law, Budget member Ricky Boyd said many years passed without cities paying a shared cost.

Following Boyd’s comments, Union City’s City Manager Kathy Dillon asked to implement an agreement with the 10 local cities.

South Fulton City Manager Johnny Bacon asked the board to consider leniency on the city governments.

Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. gave the board options on how to move forward with the issue.

For the three year period, the 10 county cities are being billed just over $163,000 combined.

Union City is the highest billed at just over $92,000.