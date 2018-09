South Fulton City Manager Jeff Gabbert is recovering from a snake bite that occurred on Monday.

Mayor David Lamb said Gabbert was leaving the City Hall complex, when he dropped his keys near the Public Works entry doors.

When bending over to pick up the keys, Mayor Lamb said what was thought to be a copperhead snake, bit Gabbert on the hand.

Mayor Lamb said the City Manager was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, where he was going to be kept for observation overnight Monday night.

