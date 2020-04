Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon says re-starting the economy, while also considering the ongoing coronavirus, is a tough balancing act.

Ms. Dillon told Thunderbolt News that businesses need to open, but safe practices must also continue to keep local virus numbers low.

With the upcoming expiration of the state “Stay at Home” order, Ms. Dillon said Union City’s City Hall will again open their doors for in-person services.

Ms. Dillon said City Hall will open on May 4th.