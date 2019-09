Join us this week for our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

South Fulton City Manager Johnny Bacon will be the featured guest.

Topics will include work and improvements in the city, Bacon’s adjustment to the new position, and the upcoming Banana Festival.

Tune in Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN, and on podcast on thunderboltradio.com.