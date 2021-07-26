City Manager Says Rescue Act Funds Will be Beneficial
Hickman’s City Manager said it has not been determined how the American Rescue Act funds will be used by the local government.
Over 300 Kentucky cities, with a population under 50,000, will share approximately $150 million dollars to help offset COVID-19 expenses.
City Manager David Gallagher told Thunderbolt News the cities dispersion is anticipated very soon.(AUDIO)
Gallagher said the chance to recover lost, and borrowed money from the pandemic, will be a relief for the city.(AUDIO)
A release from the Governor’s Office said the Rescue Funds will be released starting this week.