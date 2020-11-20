The City of Dresden and other non-profit organizations are using a festive way to help local children have a brighter Christmas.

The city along with Be the Village, Hope Outreach, Head Start, Santa’s Helpers, and Sacks Thrift Avenue have decorate a Christmas tree at the Farmers Market at Terry Oliver Plaza and have placed special ornaments on the tree.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Each of the ornaments or cards have a number assigned to a child along with the child’s wish list on the back.

All gifts should be unwrapped in a bag with the wish ornament attached.

The City of Dresden will also be celebrating its Open House Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00 with lots of specials at area businesses and pictures with Santa.