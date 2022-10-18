City of Dresden Fall Cleanup

The City of Dresden will have a free Fall Cleanup for citizens Tuesday, November 1st through Friday, November 4th.

Dumpsters will be located on Moore Street next to the City of Dresden Water Plant. Trash and bulk items may be placed in the dumpsters at no charge. This is for residents inside city limits.

Items will not be picked up at residences during this week. Batteries, shingles, tires or other hazardous materials cannot be placed in the dumpster.

For more information, contact Dresden City Hall at (731) 364-2270.