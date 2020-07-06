The Insurance Service Office has given the City of Dresden a Class 4 fire protection rating, improving from its previous Class 5 ISO rating.

The city’s improved classification will be effective October 1st and will save city residents up to 10% on their property insurance premiums.

In a press release from the city, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says over the past five years, the city has made water system improvements, fire department alerting improvements, improvements in fire fighter training and department training as part of the effort to achieve the improved rating.

According to a recent ISO publication, only 113 of 858 rated fire departments in Tennessee have achieved a Class 4 rating.