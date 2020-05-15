The City of Dresden is making revisions to its social distancing restrictions and curfew.

The curfew in effect in Dresden is being revised to begin at 10:00 each night and end at 5:00 each morning.

The city will open Wilson Park’s playground area, walking track, and pavilion from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday until further notice. Groups should be limited to 10 people or less and total occupancy in the park is currently set at 40 people at any time.

The park may be accessed through the gate on South Parkway Street across from the Civic Center and the City of Dresden is not sanitizing playground equipment or picnic tables at the park. Restrooms will remain closed for the time being.

Ball fields are still closed and no team sports activities are currently planned or scheduled at the park. The city plans to re-evaluate the situation at the end of this month.

The Walking Trail will remain open during daylight hours to pedestrian traffic, but people using the trail are required to maintain a minimum separation of six feet and use other social distancing guidelines published by the CDC.