City of Dresden to purchase portion of court square property

The City of Dresden will purchase a portion of the property on the court square to rebuild the City Hall, Police Department, and Fire Department which were destroyed in the December 10th tornado.

In its monthly meeting this week, the Dresden City Board voted to buy the Peeler property for $14,000 dollars.

City leaders plan to rebuild the Dresden City Hall and the Police and Fire Departments on the same location where the buildings were destroyed eight months ago.

Currently, City Hall and the Police Department are operating in the McWherter Civic Center and the Fire Department is working out of the Weakley County Rescue Squad building.

The Board voted to hire Henson Construction Services as the construction manager for the project.

In other business, the Dresden Board voted to replace a four-way stop light at Cedar Street and East Main Street for $32,000 dollars.