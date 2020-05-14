The City of Greenfield will formally honor the Greenfield Lady Jackets next month for the team’s perfect season.

During this month’s Greenfield City Board meeting, City Attorney Beau Pemberton discussed the idea of a proclamation presented to him by Alderman Mark Galey.

(AUDIO)

The Lady Jackets had advanced to the TSSAA state semi-finals before officials suspended the tournament on March 12th due to COVID-19, and the tournaments were officially canceled April 15th.

At the time, the Lady Jackets were undefeated at (34-0) and well on their way to winning the state title for the second time in three years before the games were suspended.

It’s hoped that social distancing guidelines are relaxed by next month so the entire Greenfield Lady Jackets team can be recognized in person.