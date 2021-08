City Hall in Hickman is now closed to the public for indoor use.

City Manager David Gallagher said the decision was made due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Gallagher said two staff members at City Hall are currently undergoing treatments, and the closure was a safety precaution.

During the shutdown, customers will use the drive-thru window at the Seventh Street location.

The City Manager said Commission meetings will remain open to the public.