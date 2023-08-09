City of Hickman Dealing With Mudslides From Recent Flooding

City officials in Hickman are keeping a watch on areas that had mudslides during last week’s flooding.

A State of Emergency was declared by the city and county, after multiple slides occurred due to approximately 12-inches of total rainfall.

City Manager David Gallagher told Thunderbolt News that state and federal agencies have been on site accessing the situation.(AUDIO)

Gallagher said there is great concern about the mudslides, and the future of the effected properties.(AUDIO)

The City Manager said Carroll Street is a state highway and currently remains closed.

State officials are expected to return to Hickman to study the area, and clean up debris from the slide.

Photos of the slides have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com