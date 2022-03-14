City of Hickman Hoping to Find Water Losses

The City of Hickman has agreed to a plan to help find water leaks.

City Manager David Gallagher said a company has now been hired to inspect lines, to help locate a large amount of loss to the system.

Gallagher said recent reports indicated treated water losses at 61-percent, which he feels is coming from multiple leaks across the system.

The City Manager said outside assistance was needed, due to the complexity in finding the problem areas.(AUDIO)

Gallagher said the water loss has also created a big loss of revenue for the city.(AUDIO)

Work started last week to locate and repair the water leaks in Hickman.