City of Hickman Mourning Loss of Longtime City Official

The City of Hickman is mourning the loss of a longtime city official.

60 year old Donna Haney passed away on Monday, following a battle with cancer.

City Manager David Gallagher said Ms. Haney’s years of work at City Hall, including her long tenure as City Clerk, would be tremendously missed.(AUDIO)

Even during her time of sickness, Gallagher said Ms. Haney was always available by phone, and often came to the office, to assist the remaining staff at City Hall.

The City Manager said her fellow employees, and members of the community, had shown great concern for her recovery.(AUDIO)

Funeral services for Donna Haney will take place Thursday afternoon at 1:00 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Water Valley, with burial to follow in the Hickman City Cemetery.