The City of Hickman has received discretionary funds to repair city streets.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made a presentation of $68,900 to be used for resurfacing of East and West Wellington Street, along with East Magnolia Street.

The investment is part of Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects in communities across the Commonwealth.

The city projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, and were evaluated by the district engineering staff to assess the condition of roads and streets on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volume.

The funding will provide almost a quarter-of-a-mile of resurface work at each location.