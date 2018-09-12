A local police department is in need of officers to staff their force.

The City of Hickman has been faced with the shortage of personnel, following an on-duty accidental death and retirement of another officer.

City Manager James Gray spoke with Thunderbolt News about the issue facing the city.

Gray said there was multiple reasons behind the ability to recruit officers to patrol the streets.

Despite the manpower shortage that has been ongoing for almost half-a-year, the City Manager said he feels residents are being adequately protected.

Gray said efforts are still being made daily to advertise for the two open positions, with hopes of attracting qualified individuals as soon as possible.

