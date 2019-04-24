For the second time this year, the City of Hickman is again without a City Manager.

Larry Myatt, of Hickman, announced his immediate resignation on Monday, after starting the job on April the 9th.

Myatt was recently re-hired for the position on a 3-1 Commission vote, with one abstention.

He was first appointed to serve as the City Manager in Hickman in December of 2007, but was terminated in November of 2012.

Former Hickman City Manager James Gray, of Union City, also resigned from the position in January.