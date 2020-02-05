The City of Martin and A.B. Cheathams’s are hosting a Tennessee Songwriter’s Week qualifying round Friday night in Downtown Martin.

The contest is part of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development with qualifying rounds being held across the state with winners advancing to another round hosted in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

There are 20 contestants competing Friday night with two winners moving on to the next round in Memphis. There will also be two alternates.

City of Martin Director of Economic and Community Development Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News how the event came to Martin.

Thompson says the event is a way for the City of Martin to provide quality arts and entertainment for the community.

Friday night’s songwriter’s qualifying round is from 7:00 to 11:00 at A.B. Cheatham’s in Downtown Martin.

Admission is free.