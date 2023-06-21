City of Martin announces Sesquicentennial Celebration Fourth of July weekend evenms

The City of Martin officially announces its Sesquicentennial Year Fourth of July weekend celebration.

“I remember being part of the Centennial Celebrations and am really excited to celebrate this Sesquicentennial

year,” stated Mayor Brundige.

The City of Martin has several events planned that lead up to the July 4th, Martin Loves America, 150 Years Celebration Fireworks Show.

Thursday, June 29th will be a performance by the Martin Community Band under the direction of Dr. John Oelrich.

The theme for the evening is a Star-Spangled Celebration, and there will be a barbershop style quartet that is featured throughout the performance as well. The evening will be complemented with an assortment of food trucks and activities in the park.

The Martin Farmers Market also will be having a Fourth of July celebration featuring Red, White, and Blue products beginning at 8am on Saturday, July 1st.

The official commencement of the sesquicentennial celebration will be on July 1, 2023, at The Stage – Downtown Martin, with a concert by the Roy Band, featuring Martin’s very own, Brady Weldon. The concert will begin at 7:30pm. The park opens at 4pm with food trucks, inflatables, and family activities.

There will be two July 4th special celebrations with opening the Centennial Time Capsule (buried on July 4, 1973 with instructions to open on July 4, 2023) at the CE Weldon Building at 10am and a spectacular fireworks celebration at the Martin Recreation Complex. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.

The City of Martin was founded in 1873 and named after Captain William Martin, a prosperous landowner who settled in 1838, and was incorporated in 1874. Two principal industries developed in Martin in the early 1880’s, the Martin Roller Mills Company and the Martin Planing Mill.

The city has been a pioneer of higher education since the year 1900 when Hall Moody Institute, the city’s first advanced educational institution, was established. In 1927, the school became The University of Tennessee Junior College and became a senior college in 1951, when it was named The University of Tennessee Martin Branch. In

1967, it officially became The University of Tennessee at Martin, a primary campus of the University of Tennessee. The University is perhaps one of the most important factors contributing to the growth and development of the City of Martin.

“We look forward to all of the Fourth of July events to officially commence this sesquicentennial celebration year honoring our past, present, and future,” stated Mayor Brundige.

A website is published where people can find out more information of celebratory events and will be updated as more details are confirmed (cityofmartin.net/150th).

The City of Martin encourages everyone to visit the website and City of Martin social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) to find out more information regarding events and activities related to the sesquicentennial. Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on various committees associated with the celebratory events and activities please email [email protected] or call Martin City Hall at 731.587.3126.

Sesquicentennial Celebration Full Schedule of Events:

July 1, 2023 Official Sesquicentennial Kickoff Concert, The Stage, Historic Downtown Martin (4pm Food and Fun, 7:30pm Roy Band Concert begins)

July 4, 2023 Opening of Centennial Time Capsule at CE Weldon Building (10:00am)

July 4, 2023 Sesquicentennial Fireworks Celebration (9:00pm)

July 29, 2023 Martin Farmers Market Sesquicentennial Celebration of Local Farmers

September 2-9 Tennessee Soybean Festival 30th Anniversary and 150 Years of Martin MusicFest

October 7, 2023 Martober Fest Sesquicentennial Edition

December 2023 Sesquicentennial Christmas: Historical Holiday Season

January 2024 MLK/Martin Training School Celebration

February 29, 2024 Town and Gown Celebration, Martin Event Center

April 2024 Historical Seminar/Walking Tours

May-June 2024 Martin Community Band and Sesquicentennial Summer Music Series (Thursday Nights)

June 27, 2024 Concert Finale at The Stage in Historic Downtown Martin