City of Martin announces Sesquincentennial Celebration

The City of Martin is officially announcing its Sesquicentennial Year celebration.

“I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige.

The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights City of Martin history, which will run throughout the celebration. A website is currently live where people can find out more information of celebratory events and will be updated as more details are confirmed (cityofmartin.net/150th).

The official kickoff to the sesquicentennial celebration will be on July 1, 2023, with a concert on The Stage in festival park followed by a July 4th special celebration of the opening the time capsule, burying a new time capsule, and a spectacular fireworks celebration at the Martin Recreation Complex. The full celebration will conclude in June

2024.

The City of Martin was founded in 1873 and named after Captain William Martin, a prosperous landowner who settled in 1838, and was incorporated in 1874. Two principal industries developed in Martin in the early 1880’s, the Martin Roller Mills Company and the Martin Planing Mill.

The city has been a pioneer of higher education since the year 1900 when Hall Moody Institute, the first advanced educational institution, was established. In 1927, the school became The University of Tennessee Junior College and became a senior college in 1951, when it was named The University of Tennessee Martin Branch. In 1967, it officially became The University of Tennessee at Martin, a primary campus of the University of Tennessee. The University is perhaps one of the most important factors contributing to the growth and development of the City of Martin.

“We look forward to honoring our past, present, and future during this sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige.

The City of Martin encourages everyone to visit the website and City of Martin social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) to find out more information regarding events and activities related to the sesquicentennial. Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on various committees associated with the celebratory events and activities please email [email protected] or call Martin City Hall at 731-587-3126.

Tentative Schedule of Events