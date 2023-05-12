City of Martin Fire/EMS Department now alerting through Safety Cloud

Drivers in Martin can now receive real-time digital alerts when fire apparatus are active nearby through a new

service equipped on the Martin Fire/EMS Department’s apparatus.

Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert protects first responders and enhances driver compliance with Move Over laws by sending real-time notifications when approaching active responders en-route or on-scene. The Safety Cloud service will help to reduce the risk of drivers colliding with first responders and workers in the field by providing advance warning of their presence and adding a digital component to lights and sirens that they’re less likely to miss.

Safety Cloud’s digital alerting works by sending real-time notifications to nearby drivers, warning them of the presence of emergency vehicles and road workers. This advanced warning system significantly reduces the chance of collisions by up to 90%, ensuring the safety of both first responders and motorists.

While Tennessee’s Move Over laws require drivers to slow down and move one lane over when approaching active

emergency vehicles, many drivers still react slowly or fail to move over. Safety Cloud alerts give drivers up to 30 seconds of advance warning to help solve this problem.

Drivers can receive the alerts through the Waze navigation app and Apple Maps, available on mobile devices and in the dashboard of many newer-model vehicles. Safety Cloud alerts are also now delivered in the infotainment screen of millions of vehicles through a partnership with global automaker Stellantis. Drivers of 2018 and newer models of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Alfa Romeo vehicles will receive Safety Cloud alerts through the new EVAS (Emergency Vehicle Alert System) feature. HAAS Alert is continuing to work on expanding the alerts to other services and vehicles so that all drivers can receive these critical road safety alerts.

“We’re excited to add another level of protection for our firefighters in order to make sure they are able to do their jobs as safely as possible,” said Chief Jamie Summers. “This service connects and protects our crews in the field and the drivers around them by giving motorists extra time to see us, slow down, and move over safely. Waze and Apple Maps are free-to-use apps, so we encourage drivers to get advanced warning of our presence when we’re actively responding.

In alignment with our mission to protect lives and prevent fires, the implementation of Safety Cloud will help protect the lives of our firefighters and improve the safety of our roads.”