The City of Martin and the Martin Fire and Rescue Department will unveil the city’s three new ambulances Wednesday morning at Martin City Hall.

The city officially launches its ambulance service Saturday morning at 6:00.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige and Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers will talk about the process of beginning the new ambulance service and how it benefits Martin Public Safety.

Twelve new Paramedics and Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians have been hired in conjunction with the new ambulance service.

The unveiling ceremony begins Wednesday morning at 8:00 with the ambulances available for viewing until 10:00.