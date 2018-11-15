The City of Martin is busy preparing for a number of Christmas events planned to usher in the holiday.

The “Light Up Martin” event will be Saturday, December 1, from 3:00 to 7:00 with downtown businesses offering special deals, food trucks, and the library will also be showing “The Polar Express” movie, so parents can bring their children to the library while they shop downtown.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:00 followed by a 360 fireworks show.

The Kiwanis Club City of Martin Christmas Parade will be Monday, December 3 at 7:00 with line-up at 6:00 at the Hardy Graham Stadium parking lot. This year’s theme is “Winter Nights, Christmas Lights.”

The entry fee is $5 dollars with the deadline to enter November 30.

The #MerryMartin event will be Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, where shoppers are encouraged to shop Martin businesses and use the hashtag #MerryMartin on social media for a chance to win prizes.

And next week, workers and volunteers begin setting up the 34th Annual Santa’s Village, which will be December 6 through the 9 at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion at UT Martin.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...