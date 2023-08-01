City of Mayfield Receives FEMA Assistance for Tornado Recovery Work

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved additional funding to assist the tornado damage recovery in Mayfield.

FEMA announced Monday that more than $5.6 million dollars had been approved to cover costs of storm debris removal following the December 10th tornado in 2021.

With the announcement, FEMA will now reimburse Mayfield for the cost of removing more than 106,000 cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris from roads and public property.

Reports said President Joe Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90-percent federal funding for the clean-up project, which occurred during July 1st through September 15th of last year.