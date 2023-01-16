City of Paducah Releases Positive Crime Report

The City of Paducah has reported that crime has dropped, or remained steady, for the fifth straight year.

City officials reported 2017 as the last year Paducah saw overall numbers rise in the various categories of crime, which range from murder and robbery to simple assault and vandalism.

From 2021 to 2022, reports said murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and other assaults dropped nine-percent.

Crimes against property, such as burglary, theft, auto theft and arson rose six percent during the period, driven by a 17-percent increase in criminal mischief cases.

For the year, the City of Paducah report also showed six homicides occurred, with three of those domestic related.

Three traffic fatalities were also investigated.