The City of Sharon Public Works Department will be flushing fire hydrants this week.

Public Works Director Greg Evans says flushing hydrants is necessary to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available.

Hydrant flushing is also done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.

Evans says occasionally, water will become discolored after hydrant flushing and if this happens, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

The Public Works Department should wrap up flushing hydrants by Thursday.

