City of Sharon hires CPA firm to handle City Recorder’s duties

The City of Sharon is hiring a CPA firm to handle the City Recorder’s duties until the position is filled.

Longtime City Recorder Donna Stricklin is leaving April 1st to go to work for the City of Rutherford.

On Wednesday, the Sharon City Board voted to hire Cowart-Reese-Sargent CPAs of Martin to take over the day-to-day duties until a new City Recorder can be hired.

Cowart-Reese-Sargent Senior Manager Chloe Humphrey is a CPA and Certified Financial Management Officer and will be overseeing the daily bookkeeping and payroll operations at Sharon City Hall on a temporary basis.