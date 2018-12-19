The City of Sharon Water Department has received state and federal recognition.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented Mayor Monroe Ary and Public Works Director Greg Evans with the Water Fluoridation Quality Award.

The City of Sharon water system was commended for its consistent and professional adjustment of the fluoride content to the recommended level for oral health for twelve consecutive months.

In addition, the State of Territorial Dental Directors Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented a Fifty-Year Award for contributions made on behalf of the community water fluoridation.

The City of Sharon has been practicing community water fluoridation since 1967.

Pictured are: Melanie Sesti with the Department of Health, Mayor Monroe Ary, Greg Evans, and Lauren Weiland with the Department of Health.

