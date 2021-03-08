March 8, 2021
City of Union City Looking for Fourth of July Fireworks Company

Fireworks show at Union City’s Graham Park…..(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

The City of Union City is seeking a new fireworks vendor.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said requests for sealed bids are now being accepted in advance of this year’s Fourth of July holiday.(AUDIO)

 

A bid specification sheet indicates Union City is seeking a 30-minute fireworks show, not to exceed the cost of $13,000.

Those bidding on the Fourth of July show must indicate the size and quantity of the shells, along with their ability to show proof of insurance, permits and equipment.

