City of Union City Proclaims “Javontae Moffatt Day” for Saturday

Former Union City High School, and current Cleveland Browns football player Javontae Moffatt, will be hosting a block party in his hometown on Saturday, April 24th.

To honor Moffatt for his professional accomplishment, and his dedication to give back to the community, Union City Council members will recognize him at the event.

During Tuesday afternoon’s Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey read a proclamation that will be presented on Saturday.

Mayor Hailey also requested for Councilwoman Dianne Eskew to talk about Saturday’s event.

The block party will begin at 3:00, and will include a 3-point shooting contest, football toss and other events.

A Javontae Moffatt Cleveland Browns jersey will also be raffled off during the day.