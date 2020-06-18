City officials in Union City are contesting a County Commission decision to have local cities pay half of reappraisal fees.

County Commissioners voted 15-4 on Monday, to uphold a decision made in October to have municipalties pay a three year fee.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Randy Barnes said he feels the city has paid their fees through taxes.

Barnes requested a city official seek information from the county budget committee meetings pertaining to the increased property tax.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said she would take care of seeking a request for the minutes.