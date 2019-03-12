City officials in Union City are still trying to find solutions for their customer utility bills.

For a period of time now, many Union City utility customers are complaining that they are not receiving their bills in the mail.

At City Hall, several different measures have taken place to solve the issue, but still, many bills are returned to the Municipal Building as not deliverable.

Mayor Terry Hailey told Thunderbolt News that the issue has been frustrating for the customers, and those at City Hall.

Mayor Hailey said discussion about the issue has been attempted with Post Office officials, but the solution to the problem has been corrected.

The Mayor said between 25 and 50 of the city utility bills are being returned back to City Hall each month.