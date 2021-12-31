City Officials Reporting Productive Year for 2021

City officials in Union City are reporting a good year for 2021.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the government, and its employees, worked through the COVID issues for a productive 12 months.(AUDIO)

Following the closures and shutdowns from the previous year, Ms. Dillon said she was proud of the way Union City was able to move forward with its operations.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon also acknowledged the hiring of new department heads this year, which included Police Chief Ben Yates, Fire Chief Karl Ullrich and Planning and Codes Director John Davidson.