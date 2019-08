City officials in Hickman are now faced with a time line for filling a seat on the City Commission.

The board vacancy occurred after 42 year old Commissioner Phillip Williams lost his life in an early morning one vehicle accident on August 15th.

Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton told Thunderbolt News about the city’s options.

Mayor Carlton explained the responsibility of the incoming individual to the board.

The deadline for city officials to name a new Commissioner will be September 16th.