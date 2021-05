Union City’s “City Wide Clean-Up” continues Saturday with collection at two locations.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said local residents are urged to bring their items to the rolloff dumpsters established for the pickup.(AUDIO)

This Saturday, and May 29th, will be the final days of the Spring “City Wide Clean-Up”.

Residents can bring their items to the Municipal Building and National Guard Armory from 8:00 until 3:00.