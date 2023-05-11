Civil Damages Sought Due to Chronic Wasting Disease Deer in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is seeking civil damages in a lawsuit involving chronic wasting disease.

The lawsuit was filed against a Louisville hunter, who illegally brought into Kentucky the head of a deer that was harvested in Wisconsin.

The deer later tested positive for chronic wasting disease, which is a highly infectious disease that kills deer and elk.

Forty-seven year old Nicholas Behringer admitted to illegally importing the deer head from another state, and paid a $50 fine plus court costs in Shelby County District Court.

Behringer legally checked the 8-point buck in accordance with Wisconsin’s regulations, then brought the intact head into Kentucky for taxidermy.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is seeking nearly $1,900 in damages against Behringer, which represents the costs of investigation, testing, prosecution and disposal of the infected carcass parts.