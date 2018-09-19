A Clarksville man is in the Weakley County Jail after leading authorities on a chase in Weakley and Henry counties Tuesday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Deputy Chris Crocker clocked a silver 2001 Mercedes driving 74 in a 55 zone on Highway 54 between Dresden and Como.

Deputy Crocker chased the vehicle towards Paris and Henry County authorities were notified, who then placed spike strips on Highway 54 near the Paris city limits.

However, the vehicle turned onto Trading Post Road and then onto the Old Dresden Highway, where at the end of the road, the vehicle hit a culvert and crashed into a ditch.

31-year-old Montez Tyshon Johnson of Clarksville was handcuffed and taken to Henry County Medical Center to treat a head injury from the crash.

In the vehicle, deputies found an empty gun holster in the trunk, along with a quarter-pound of marijuana, numerous Ecstasy pills, and $982 dollars in cash.

McGowan says Johnson is facing numerous drug and traffic charges and could face additional charges from THP officers in Henry County.

