A Clarksville woman is charged with allegedly pointing a gun at two other women late last week at the Dollar General in Sharon.

Sharon Police Lieutenant Troy Whitworth was called to the Dollar General location last Thursday and talked with the victim and her mother who said 39-year-old Jese Ivana Burrow of Clarksville pulled a gun from her purse and pointed it at the two women.

Lieutenant Whitworth asked Burrow if she had a gun in her purse, and she opened her purse and showed it to him.

Burrow told Lieutenant Whitworth that she did not pull the gun on the two women.

Burrow is charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

She’s set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.