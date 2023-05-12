Class 1A Sectional Track Meet to Continue on Saturday

The Class 1A Sectional track meet will stretch into a third day Saturday, after rain on Thursday prohibited the event from being finished.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said competitors in the high jump will make the trip to Lakeland, near Memphis, Saturday at noon to hopefully complete the meet and finalize the list of state qualifiers.

Union City, which is in the running for the sectional team championship in both girls’ and boys’, added to its list of individual state qualifiers Thursday.

Kelan Roberson finished second in the shot put, while Kameron Shade, already a qualifier in the 100 meters, placed second in the 200 meters to earn a second state berth.

The 4×400 boys relay team, made up of Shade, Malaki Brooks, Andre Small, and Adrian Crawford, finished second.

They joined Kolby Craig, who finished second in the long jump on Wednesday.

Debrionna Jones will be a state participant in both the discus and shot put for the UC girls, having won both competitions in the sectional.

The same is true for Katana Bonds, who won the triple jump and was second in the long jump to earn a return trip to the Spring Fling.

Ada Rogers will also head back to Murfreesboro in the 300-meter hurdles following a second-place sectional finish.

Union City head coach Wade Maddox had high words of praise for not only his state qualifiers but his entire squad.

“The last two days have been crazy,” Maddox said. “There was nothing ideal about the conditions or the travel with trips to Jackson and Memphis on back-to-back days. I love that our kids made no excuses. They competed. They gave great effort. And they had tremendous focus.”

Union City is also in the hunt for several wildcard entries to the state event, with those spots to be determined this weekend.