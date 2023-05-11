Class 1A West Sectional Track Meet to Conclude Today Near Memphis

The Class 1A West Sectional track meet was suspended late Wednesday night, after a lengthy rain delay prohibited competitors from finishing the event.

Union City head coach Wade Maddox said the competition was halted for 2 ½ hours due to heavy rain in Jackson.

A decision was made to finish as many events as possible before midnight before resuming the state qualifier today.

The remainder of the meet will be completed at Lakeland High School near Memphis, beginning at 4:00.

The top two finishers in each event will qualify for state competition at the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. A handful of wildcard berths will also be awarded.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City has already had a handful of athletes punch their state ticket, including Katana Bonds (triple jump), Debrionna Jones (shot put), Kameron Shade (100 meters), and Kolby Craig (long jump).