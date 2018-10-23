There WILL BE classes for Union City Elementary School students and teachers on Wednesday.

UCES students and faculty will report to the Civic Auditorium on the Union City High School campus at regular times Wednesday morning and will be dismissed on the normal schedule while repairs continue on a gas line leak at Union City Elementary.

A system-wide contingency plan already in place will allow UCES students and school personnel to return to a learning environment after they were excused Tuesday due to safety concerns when the aforementioned gas leak was discovered at the elementary school Monday evening.

Students may begin arriving at the Civic Auditorium Wednesday at the usual time (7:05 a.m.), with classes to begin at 7:55 – as usual. Dismissal times will be the same – 2:15 for pre-k; 2:20 for kindergarten; and 2:30 for grades 1-4.

Both car-riders and buses will drop off students in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon at the front of the Civic Auditorium. Traffic flow will follow a designed route clearly marked and monitored by teachers and administration.

UCSS Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said the system would utilize available space at both the high school and middle school, along with room in the Civic Auditorium, the Multi-Purpose Building, the Purple and Gold Room, the band house and the gymnasium for classrooms.

Tornado RISE will follow its scheduled learning expedition plan to visit the Pumpkin Patch and have lunch at Don Sol, meeting first at the Civic Auditorium.

Both breakfast and a sack lunch will be provided to UC Elementary School students. For one day only, there will be no microwavable meals available on Wednesday.

Kid’s Club will meet at the Civic Auditorium after school.

“We feel confident we’ll be able to provide a safe and learning-friendly environment for our elementary students with this plan,” added Kennedy, who said work was continuing at UCES to repair a gas leak discovered Monday evening.

Workers from Atmos Energy, Revell Construction and the Union City School Maintenance Department worked diligently Monday night and all day Tuesday – into the night – to fix the issue.

UC Elementary School teachers put in an in-service day on the high school campus on Tuesday.

